Car Shipping Companies in the USA are Finally Starting to Offer Spanish Speaking Agents

Calling into customer service can be complicated, especially if the agent on the other end doesn't understand you. Hiring bilingual or Spanish speaking agents is becoming standard practice among most industries, especially car shipping companies. Even bilingual news websites are becoming more popular - appealing to English and Spanish speakers.

A-1 Auto Transport, Inc. embraces the cultures shared within the United States and Internationally. Our multi-lingual customer service and transport specialists are available to help when you call for a quote. What information is needed when you call for a quote?

There is some information that helps when trying to receive a quote for a car shipping. ¿Cuál es la marca, modelo y año del vehículo? Why is this important? The make, model, and year of your car can tell a representative a lot about your vehicle weight, which is an essential factor of your quote.

¿A dónde va el vehículo? Distance is the other primary factor in your car's transport. Mileage is factored into your transport quote and may require adjustment to the quoted price once the exact pickup and drop off locations have been established.

The type of transport you want to be used for your car makes a huge difference in the price quote. Los métodos de envío habituales son el transporte cerrado y al aire libre.

Open-air shipping puts your vehicle on the same trailer as many other cars. They are shipped on the trailer without additional covering. Your vehicle is exposed to the natural elements as well as the debris from the road. Open-air shipping is a cheaper method, partially because of the number of vehicles that can be shipped at one time.

Enclosed shipping requires a handful of vehicles or a single vehicle within a trailer that is protected on all sides. The enclosed method provides a superb level of protection on every side. Although more expensive, many customers prefer to use the enclosed shipping method for classic, luxury, or exotic cars.

A-1 Auto Transport, Inc desea que todos nuestros clientes se sientan cómodos durante cada paso del proceso de transporte.

Part of our promise is to ensure we provide you the information in your native tongue, so there aren't any surprises during the shipping process. Part of being a reputable car shipping company is building relationships that last - part of that process is respecting the culture of all the customers we work with.

