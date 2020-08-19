How To Raise Money for Latin America

The COVID-19 pandemic has impacted everyone and there are some parts of the world that are being overlooked. One prominent example is Latin America, which has been hit hard by the pandemic. In particular, Brazil has suffered from a dangerous vacuum of leadership that has left people wondering where they should turn for help. The good news is that there are plenty of people who are looking to raise money for Latin America. Those who would like to host a successful fundraising event for Latin America should keep a few key points in mind.

First, it is important to take steps to meet with existing donors more frequently. During the pandemic, these donors are more important than ever; however, it might be harder to meet with them in person. Therefore, it is critical to leverage current technology to meet with them more frequently. While conference calls are nice, video chats would be better. The ability to put names with faces leads to a stronger personal connection. Remember that donors are dealing with the pandemic as well. Taking the time to ask them how they are doing will only strengthen the personal connection and increase the chances of donations.

Next, provide a strong, versatile platform that makes it easy to collect donations for Latin America. While checks are always nice, some people might not be able to get there in-person and some people don't like sending checks in the mail. Therefore, invest in an online platform that is capable of providing numerous payment methods to make it easier for people to give. Think about offering credit card payment portals, options for debit cards, PayPal, and even Apple Pay. The more ways there are to give, the greater the chance that donors will actually contribute.

In addition, it is critical to provide updates on how the fundraiser is going. Given the status of the pandemic, it is easy for fundraisers for Latin America to get lost in the shuffle. They might get overlooked by donors, news outlets, and more. Therefore, the organization has to do everything it can to keep its fundraiser in the spotlight. This means using social media, sending out regular emails, and making efforts to keep the fundraiser at the front of people's minds. This will make it harder for people to forget about the fundraiser and will lead to more donations.

Finally, the most important tip to remember is to not make assumptions. Ask the question. While it might be awkward to ask for money, it is always better to ask. State what the organization needs and ask for people to donate. Do not be shy and do not hold back. The organization needs to stand up, hold its head high, and let people know that Latin America is an important part of the world that needs help. When charities and fundraisers ask their donors to donate, they will be more likely to do so. Do not forget to ask this question.

These are a few of the top strategies that everyone should follow if they would like to raise money for Latin America. This is a part of the world that has been hit particularly hard by the pandemic but has often been overlooked by major news organizations and charitable groups. These tips can help everyone run a successful fundraiser.

© 2015 Latin One. All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.