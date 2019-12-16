4 Ways to Keep Your Car Safe on the Road

Regular maintenance and a good car insurance policy will take your car far through thick and thin. We're here with some of the essential parts you should be keeping an eye on, and how to keep them in working condition.

Your Tires

Tire pressure is crucial in ensuring that your car runs smoothly. Incorrect pressure levels will cost you money and risk your safety. The correct pressure levels for your vehicle can be found on the inside section of the driver's door or door frame.

Low pressure will result in too much tire tread touching the road. This causes the other wheels to take on the excess strain and risks damaging those areas, as well. This underinflation causes the car to be less responsive and use more petrol per mile than necessary. All of this impacts the safety of your vehicle.

An over-inflated tire has less tread on the road than it should. This lessens the traction your car receives and impacts your brakes and other response times. The rubber is also going to wear out and receive a hole faster than it should. Along with safety issues, you risk being stuck along the side of the road.

Before checking the tire pressure, ensure that they are cold as heated air expands and increases the level of pressure. You can do the process yourself or have it done at a mechanic.

The Importance of Clean Oil

Your car's engine works hard, with pistons firing constantly. However, this action generates a lot of heat. The heat generated from the friction causes the pistons and cylinders to deteriorate. To keep the heat down and the machinery in working condition, a regular change of oil is crucial.

As mentioned before, the engine has many parts that move and generate heat from friction. The oil keeps the friction at a reduced level by lubricating the moving parts. This brings down the heat and reduces your engine's wear and tear caused over time.

While oil does reduce the damage your engine receives, it doesn't stop it entirely. Small pieces begin to clog the oil and lessen its effects. Changing your engine's oil will remove these small granules from the cylinders.

Your Brakes

Over time the brake pads on your car will wear out. If these go without being replaced for too long, they become ineffective. With bad brake pads, you're at a higher risk of causing an accident.

There are warning signs your brake will give off when it's time for a change or if an issue occurs. A low and spongy pedal often indicates that there is air in the hydraulic cable. A warning light on your dashboard indicates an imbalance within the system. The brake pad itself will often let out a continuous squeal or grinding sound while in use.

Car Insurance Documents

Likely, you already have auto insurance, but if you're ever in an accident or another incident, having it on hand saves a significant amount of time. Once you have all your papers or certified copies of the documents, they can be placed in the glove compartment and locked to keep them secure.

Depending on what insurance you have, various factors can be covered. This includes personal injury to yourself or others, weather damage, accidents, and hijackings. If you have any roadside assistance plans, these documents should be stored in your car as well.

Drive Safely

Once you've ensured that your car is safe and will run without issues, you can head out on the open road without any worries. If your car wasn't maintained before, you should notice a significant difference in performance and safety.

