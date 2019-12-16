MAKE LATINONE YOUR HOMEPAGE Follow Us
Updated 11:41 AM EST, Wed, Dec 18, 2019
Subscribe
slide left arrow slide right arrow

4 Ways to Keep Your Car Safe on the Road

  • +
  • -
  • Sign up to receive the lastest news from LATINONE
Close
4 Ways to Keep Your Car Safe on the Road
(Photo : Photo by Google)

Regular maintenance and a good car insurance policy will take your car far through thick and thin. We're here with some of the essential parts you should be keeping an eye on, and how to keep them in working condition.

Your Tires

Tire pressure is crucial in ensuring that your car runs smoothly. Incorrect pressure levels will cost you money and risk your safety. The correct pressure levels for your vehicle can be found on the inside section of the driver's door or door frame.

Low pressure will result in too much tire tread touching the road. This causes the other wheels to take on the excess strain and risks damaging those areas, as well. This underinflation causes the car to be less responsive and use more petrol per mile than necessary. All of this impacts the safety of your vehicle.

An over-inflated tire has less tread on the road than it should. This lessens the traction your car receives and impacts your brakes and other response times. The rubber is also going to wear out and receive a hole faster than it should. Along with safety issues, you risk being stuck along the side of the road.

Before checking the tire pressure, ensure that they are cold as heated air expands and increases the level of pressure. You can do the process yourself or have it done at a mechanic.

The Importance of Clean Oil

Your car's engine works hard, with pistons firing constantly. However, this action generates a lot of heat. The heat generated from the friction causes the pistons and cylinders to deteriorate. To keep the heat down and the machinery in working condition, a regular change of oil is crucial.

As mentioned before, the engine has many parts that move and generate heat from friction. The oil keeps the friction at a reduced level by lubricating the moving parts. This brings down the heat and reduces your engine's wear and tear caused over time.

While oil does reduce the damage your engine receives, it doesn't stop it entirely. Small pieces begin to clog the oil and lessen its effects. Changing your engine's oil will remove these small granules from the cylinders.

Your Brakes

Over time the brake pads on your car will wear out. If these go without being replaced for too long, they become ineffective. With bad brake pads, you're at a higher risk of causing an accident. 

There are warning signs your brake will give off when it's time for a change or if an issue occurs. A low and spongy pedal often indicates that there is air in the hydraulic cable. A warning light on your dashboard indicates an imbalance within the system. The brake pad itself will often let out a continuous squeal or grinding sound while in use.

Car Insurance Documents

Likely, you already have auto insurance, but if you're ever in an accident or another incident, having it on hand saves a significant amount of time. Once you have all your papers or certified copies of the documents, they can be placed in the glove compartment and locked to keep them secure.

Depending on what insurance you have, various factors can be covered. This includes personal injury to yourself or others, weather damage, accidents, and hijackings. If you have any roadside assistance plans, these documents should be stored in your car as well.

Drive Safely

Once you've ensured that your car is safe and will run without issues, you can head out on the open road without any worries. If your car wasn't maintained before, you should notice a significant difference in performance and safety.

© 2015 Latin One. All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.
  • Sign up to receive the lastest news from LATINONE

breaking news

  • Why Freddie Roach is Concerned for Potential Miguel Cotto-Juan Manuel Marquez Fight

    Miguel Cotto v Canelo Alvarez Sports

    Freddie Roach doesn't think Miguel Cotto will want to shed 15 pounds just to fight Juan Manuel

    Jose Aldo is Top Contender for Next Conor McGregor Fight

    UFC 194: Aldo vs. McGregor Sports

    UFC president Dana White said he loves Jose Aldo. Both are currently discussing the Brazilian's

  • 2016 Australian Open - Day 5

    Dominic Thiem Wins First Argentina Open Title

    • breaking news

  • 'The Elder Scrolls 6' Coming in June?

    The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Official Launch Party - Red Carpet Tech

    The "Elder Scrolls VI," also dubbed as "Skyrim 2," may be announced this coming June.

    'Final Fantasy VIII' Sound Track Samples Released

    E3 Gaming Conference Held In Los Angeles Entertainment

    Soundtrack remixes of the "Final Fantasy VIII" are out now.
  • Latest Consumer Technology Products On Display At CES 2016

    Samsung's 256GB Memory Chip

    Tech

    Samung's next-generation memory chips are blazing fast and extremely massive.
  • Apple Watch Available Within Apple Stores

    Apple Watch Gets $100 Discount! Apple Watch 2 on the Horizon?

    Tech

    Apple Watch has a $100 price cut at Best Buy, Target, and B&H.

    • Destacados

    Comida Nuyorican

    Nuyorican Barrios en NYC [VIDEO] Disfruta la danza comida y música de esta fusión

    ¡Únase a la ganadora del premio Emmy Mickela Mallozzi mientras descubre las tradiciones de baile y música de los neoyorquinos locales en los

    Diwali Divali Dipavali Hindu festival and dance

    Gran cultura India en la ciudad de Nueva York [VIDEO]: Comida, costumbres y danza

    El Festival de las Luces conduce a una gran danza india en la ciudad de Nueva York: el Bharatanatyam clásico, el Sótano Bhangra con DJ Rekha y la

    Caporales boliviano en Queens

    Orgullo Boliviano en Queens, NYC [VIDEO] Comunidad Boliviana muestra su danza caporales, comida y música

    La comunidad boliviana en Queens puede ser pequeña, pero son poderosas: Mickela se une a familiares de varias generaciones bolivianas con las danzas

    Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program

    Cuomo al Congreso: 'Rechacemos los recortes que Gobierno Federal quiere aplicar en el SNAP"

    Propuesta del presidente Trump "Caja de cosecha" amenazaría a los neoyorquinos más vulnerables al disminuir el acceso a alimentos frescos y

    NY Safe Act Logo

    Nueva York tiene la legislación más estricta en la nación para la seguridad de armas de fuego

    La Ley NY SAFE mantuvo las armas fuera de las manos de 75,000 personas con enfermedades mentales peligrosas

    Curiosidades

    English: Times Square, Broadway in evening, May 2016
    2015 InStyle And Warner Bros. 72nd Annual Golden Globe Awards Post-Party - Arrivals
    The 22nd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards - Backstage and Audience
    Manny Pacquiao Training Session
    86th Annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade
    Real Time Analytics